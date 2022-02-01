‘She always advocated for the underdog’: Houston hairstylist amongst those reflecting on death of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst

HOUSTON – A Houston hairstylist is among those reflecting on the death of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst.

An autographed photo of the 2019 beauty pageant winner Cheslie Kryst is even more sentimental to hairstylist Joy Williams.

Williams has it hanging on the wall of her salon, Joy William Beauty, along with autographed photos of some of the other Black pageant winners whose hair she styled.

Williams recalls the first time Kryst sat in her chair when she was competing for the crown.

“When I saw her hair curly, I said, ‘We’re doing that,’” Williams recalled. “And she was like, ‘I know it’s a little taboo in the pageant world, but I really, really want to be true to myself.’ I said, ‘Let’s do it. I’ll support you.’”

Williams said Kryst was an advocate for mental health and was outspoken against bullying.

“She was always a person that advocated for the underdog,” Williams said.

The 30-year-old died after she jumped from a Manhattan building on Sunday.

Williams said there were moments she could tell Kryst needed space, but says she never seemed depressed.

“I would say that most people that really do battle with mental illness hide it very well. I was one of them,” Williams said. “I attempted suicide three times.”

Williams said she was in high school and college at the time, and later received help through counseling.

Dr. James Flowers, a celebrity mental health expert and Founder of J. Flowers Health Institute, said hearing of Kryst’s death impacted him personally.

“In 1989, my own sister who struggled with mental health and substance abuse jumped off the same story level that Ms. Kryst did.”

Dr. Flowers said his sister had received treatment several times, but ultimately chose not to live anymore. Her death is what’s led him to help others battling mental health.

“I think it’s so important that when we are struggling with mental health that we really do seek a psychotherapist, the psychologist, the psychiatrist; and do what we call a comprehensive diagnostic evaluation and look inside of us to find out what the root cause of our mental health challenges are,” he said.

Dr. Flowers is urging people to check in with friends and loved ones that may be silently struggling. Then he said you should lend an ear.

“Just say, ‘How are you today? I noticed you’re just feeling a little bit down or you seem a little bit down,’” Dr. Flowers added. “No one probably said let’s talk about you turning 30 to her (Kryst) because she was this brilliant, outstanding woman that most people were probably intimidated by because of her beauty and her strength.”