Watch live: Gov. Abbott speaks on winter weather Tuesday, assures state’s power grid is ready

AUSTIN – Many Texans are concerned as officials are preparing for winter weather across much of the state this week.

Gov. Greg Abbott has made repeated assurances the state’s power grid is ready.

ERCOT officials has said 99% of power plants have complied with newly implemented weatherization plans. ERCOT has not yet issued any calls for conservation ahead of this week’s winter weather. A watch was posted on their website Monday morning.

A projection from ERCOT issued last Friday showed that electricity demand could be near record levels starting this Wednesday.

It shows demand is expected to hit nearly 73 gigawatts this Friday. Peak demand during last year’s winter storm was 77 gigawatts.

Gov. Abbott is set to hold a briefing and press conference in Austin starting at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officials from ERCOT, along with multiple state agencies, are expected to join the governor.