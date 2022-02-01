Family still searching for answers after 20-year-old old, who was wearing ankle monitor, disappeared last year

HOUSTON – Paul Vasquez is 20-year-old Alexander Silva’s uncle.

Alexander, who also goes by A.J., was last seen last year near a warehouse on Lumberdale Road in northwest Houston. His uncle says he was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of his disappearance.

“April 16, that Friday, it pinged roughly (around) three in the morning at that warehouse, and it didn’t leave for 41 hours after,” said Vasquez.

Since AJ’s disappearance, Vasquez says he’s done as much as he could to try to find out what happened to his nephew.

He created a TikTok page called “Justice for Lil AJ.” One of his videos asking for information on AJ’s disappearance has garnered almost 1 million views.

“For people to write off AJ as not mattering just because he was an addict, they may as well be writing off someone they love,” said Vasquez.

Vasquez said he even got in his car and drove more than 800 miles from his home in New Mexico to Houston to search for answers. Now, he’s fearing the worst.

“At this point, we’re going into our 11th month and he hasn’t contacted us at all. It’s just so out of his character,” said Vasquez.

Court records show AJ was on house arrest for felony retaliation and he was ordered to wear an ankle monitor. On April 16, court records show there was some sort of tampering with the monitor.

Vasquez said if anyone knows where AJ is, please contact authorities.

“Come forward. Imagine this is your family member, imagine your family taking to the streets every day, imagine your sister who can’t sleep at night because she doesn’t know where her son is,” said Vasquez.

Houston police told KPRC 2 that “the case was investigated by homicide detectives and there was no evidence of foul play. It has been sent back to our missing persons unit and is still under investigation.”

If you have any information that can help find AJ, call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.