Deputies investigating after child hit by vehicle in northwest Harris County

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – A child was injured after being hit by a vehicle in northwest Harris County Thursday afternoon.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an auto-ped accident in the 1800 block of Ash Meadow Drive around 4:30 p.m.

Deputies said a child was hit by a vehicle and is being treated by Emergency Medical Services. The extent of the child’s injuries was not released.

Investigators are warning drivers to use caution while driving in the area.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.

