Deputies investigating after child hit by vehicle in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON – A child was injured after being hit by a vehicle in northwest Harris County Thursday afternoon.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an auto-ped accident in the 1800 block of Ash Meadow Drive around 4:30 p.m.

HAPPENING NOW: AUTO PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT



Heavy police presence in the 1800 block of Ash Meadow Drive. A child was struck by a vehicle and is being treated by Emergency Medical Services.



Deputies said a child was hit by a vehicle and is being treated by Emergency Medical Services. The extent of the child’s injuries was not released.

Investigators are warning drivers to use caution while driving in the area.

