Deputies investigate possible murder-suicide after bodies of man, woman found outside mobile home in Crosby, HCSO says

Here's what we know

CROSBY, Texas – Deputies are investigating a possible murder-suicide at a mobile home park in Crosby, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed.

Deputies responded to a call for shots fired in the 5500 block of Crosby Freeway shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

When deputies arrived, they found a middle-aged man and a woman lying next to a vehicle outside a mobile home.

Both suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

Investigators were working to secure a search warrant to enter the home as of Tuesday afternoon.