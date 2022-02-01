Deputies investigate possible murder-suicide after bodies of man, woman found outside mobile home in Crosby, HCSO says

CROSBY, Texas – Deputies are investigating a possible murder-suicide at a mobile home park in Crosby, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed.
Deputies responded to a call for shots fired in the 5500 block of Crosby Freeway shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday.
When deputies arrived, they found a middle-aged man and a woman lying next to a vehicle outside a mobile home.
Both suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.
Investigators were working to secure a search warrant to enter the home as of Tuesday afternoon.
Media briefing from Sgt. S Miller for a domestic related homicide in 5500 block of Crosby Freeway W. A male and female are deceased on scene #hounews pic.twitter.com/O1fgV2Uyfz— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) February 1, 2022