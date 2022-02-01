Bad Bunny to bring his ‘World’s Hottest Tour’ to Houston’s Minute Maid Park in September

Bad Bunny arrives at the Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

HOUSTON – Bad Bunny is set to take over Houston in September, and fans cannot wait!

The multi-award-winning artist with chart-topping hits such as “No Me Conoce” and “Que Pretendes,” will kick off his 2022 summer world tour “Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour” at stadiums worldwide, including the U.S., according to a release from Live Nation.

Bad Bunny’s Sept. 1 show at Minute Maid Park was overwhelmingly sold out. On Monday, Live Nation announced more shows were added, including in Houston.

Special guests include Grammy-nominated DJ Alesso and 10-time Grammy-nominated artist Diplo.

Tickets for Bad Bunny’s second show will go on sale beginning Feb. 4 at noon. Click here to learn more.