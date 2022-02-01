Bad Bunny to bring his ‘World’s Hottest Tour’ to Houston’s Minute Maid Park in September

HOUSTON – Bad Bunny is set to take over Houston in September, and fans cannot wait!
The multi-award-winning artist with chart-topping hits such as “No Me Conoce” and “Que Pretendes,” will kick off his 2022 summer world tour “Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour” at stadiums worldwide, including the U.S., according to a release from Live Nation.
Bad Bunny’s Sept. 1 show at Minute Maid Park was overwhelmingly sold out. On Monday, Live Nation announced more shows were added, including in Houston.
Special guests include Grammy-nominated DJ Alesso and 10-time Grammy-nominated artist Diplo.
Tickets for Bad Bunny’s second show will go on sale beginning Feb. 4 at noon. Click here to learn more.