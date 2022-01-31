Wanted: Violent criminal wanted for robbery, weapon possession and credit card abuse, authorities say

HOUSTON – Authorities with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force are searching for a man wanted for committing multiple violent offenses in the Houston area on two separate occasions.

Jose Montoya, 33, was arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated robbery and felon in possession of a weapon.

On Nov. 22, 2021, Montoya allegedly robbed and assaulted a man in the 4800 block of Allendale. He also struck him and stole his wallet, according to a Crime Stoppers release.

In addition, on Dec. 15, 2020, Montoya was arrested and charged for credit card abuse and unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 900 block of Sherman Street in the East End area.

Montoya is described as having brown eyes and short black hair. He is measured 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 inches tall and weighs between 170 and 190 pounds.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.