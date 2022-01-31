METRO Houston gives future riders more insight on new Inner Katy Bus Rapid Transit Line

KATY, Texas – The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County held a press conference Monday at 6 p.m. to discuss the new Inner Katy Bus Rapid Transit Line, which will run along IH-10 connecting riders from West Loop into downtown Houston.

The virtual meeting gave future riders more insights about the project and ask questions directly to the project team.

This transportation service will offer a much more premium experience, when compared to a park and ride service or a local bus route. Many would consider it better as the buses will have their own lanes, which means they’ll never be slowed down by cars.

The whole project will cost nearly $450 million dollars and is expected to be done by 20-27.