Man dead, woman injured in hit-and-run outside southeast Houston bar, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect responsible for running over two people in a bar parking lot Monday. According to officers, one man has died and a woman was injured in the incident.

It happened at El Buho Bar located at 11043 Fuqua St. around 2 a.m.

According to the Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division, the driver of a lifted, black truck accelerated and ran a man and woman over.

The driver, who investigators said had also been drinking, fled the scene.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital with a broken leg. She is believed to be in stable condition at this time, officers said.

Investigators said there are cameras nearby, so they plan to look at surveillance video for more details.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact HPD or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).