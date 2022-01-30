🔒 Insiders, you can save 15% on a Houston Museum of Natural Science Membership by using this code

Hey, Insider! Here’s your chance to get a 15% discount on museum memberships at the Houston Museum of Natural Science!

Sign up now with the discount code below to get HMNS member benefits, including unlimited free admission to the museum’s permanent exhibit halls all year long. This also includes free admission to the Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land. Museum members receive a 10% discount on all merchandise at the museum shops, plus discounted admission to special ticketed exhibitions, the Cockrell Butterfly Center, the Wortham Giant Screen Theatre, the Burke Baker Planetarium and stargazing at the George Observatory.

Museum members also have access to lectures, workshops and other educational opportunities. Additional benefits vary by membership level. We hope you and your family enjoy your time together at the Houston Museum of Natural Science!

HMNS Discount Code for KPRC 2 Insiders