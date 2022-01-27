Rapper NBA Youngboy home raided in Houston, 3 men arrested, HCSO says

Three of his suspects arrested

HOUSTON – Three men were arrested and weapons were found after authorities raided rapper NBA Youngboy’s home in Houston.

According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland, the three suspects were arrested Tuesday on warrants related to a shooting incident that took place in November 2021.

On Nov. 10, 2021, investigators responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Barren Springs. When deputies arrived, a man was found shot multiple times.

Gilliland said the victim now faces permanent and life-threatening injuries.

Carleon Gallien, Roymello Williams and Daryl Brown were all arrested at the home, which is owned by Youngboy, and charged. Gallien and Williams face aggravated robbery charges, and Williams and Brown face aggravated assault charges.

3 arrested during raid at NBA Youngboy's house (Harris County Sherriff's Office)

The Baton Rouge rapper Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, also known as NBA Youngboy, was not at the home during the raid, according to reports.

The “Outside Today” rapper was released from jail in Louisiana back in October after serving time for a gun case. He is now serving a pre-trial house arrest in Utah after being released on a $1.5 million bail.