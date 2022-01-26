FBI searching for ‘Granddaddy Bandit’ accused of robbing two Houston-area banks

The FBI Violent Crime Task Force seeks the public’s help in identifying and locating an armed suspect dubbed the “Granddaddy Bandit” who struck two Houston banks on Friday. Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

HOUSTON – The FBI Violent Crime Task Force needs the public’s help locating the man dubbed the “Granddaddy Bandit” who is accused of robbing two banks.

On Friday, Jan. 21, authorities said the “Granddaddy Bandit” carried a black backpack into the Chase Bank located at 12017 Northwest Freeway and demanded cash.

According to the FBI, the teller didn’t have access to the money, and the suspect left empty-handed.

Later that afternoon, around 3:45 p.m., authorities said the same man entered a Capital One Bank, located at 1520 Studemont, and told the teller he was committing a bank robbery and demanded cash. Authorities said the teller complied and the “Granddaddy Bandit” ran out of the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Witnesses described the “Granddaddy Bandit” as a white man, approximately 5′9″ or 6′00″ tall, in his mid-to-late 50s or early 60s, with a medium to heavyset build. He wore a black baseball-style hat with a Texas Tech University logo on the front, a black or dark-color long sleeve shirt, a COVID-style face mask, and dark pants. He was last seen driving a black Ford F-150 single cab pickup truck.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.