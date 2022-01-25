🔒 Roger Clemens: He has the stats, will he get the votes to make it into the Baseball Hall of Fame?

On the eve of Major League Baseball announcing its newest Hall of Fame class, KPRC 2 sports director Randy McIlvoy talked to Our Esquina founder and editor in chief José de Jesus Ortiz about the odds of Roger Clemens making the cut.

José de Jesus Ortiz is also a former Baseball Writers’ Association of America President and this is his sixteenth time casting a Hall of Fame ballot. Clemens has been on the ballot for the last ten years and he says he’s supported him every time. While he thinks Clemens has the statistics to be a Hall of Fame player, he says it could be another twenty years before he finally gets in. Watch McIlvoy’s full interview in the video player above to hear more.

