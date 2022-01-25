Man found shot to death inside Heights home, HPD says

Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the Heights area

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside of a home in the Heights.

Police responded to the residence located in the 700 block of Allston Street around 1:55 p.m.

A woman told KPRC 2 that she went to the home to check on her tenant and found a man dead. It’s not clear if the man who was found dead was the woman’s tenant.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. No other information was released.