Man found shot to death inside Heights home, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside of a home in the Heights.
Police responded to the residence located in the 700 block of Allston Street around 1:55 p.m.
A woman told KPRC 2 that she went to the home to check on her tenant and found a man dead. It’s not clear if the man who was found dead was the woman’s tenant.
Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. No other information was released.
HPD homicide detectives are at a residence in the 700 block of Allston Street after a male was found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound about 1:55 p.m.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 25, 2022
He was found inside the residence
No other information at this time, as the investigation is on going. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/NrLcmB6qdE