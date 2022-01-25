Man dies after being stabbed in neck in Third Ward, police say

Police said the suspect in the stabbing has not been found.

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect they said fatally stabbed a man in his neck in Third Ward Monday.

It happened around 8:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of Anita.

According to officers with the Houston Police Department, officers found the victim with a stab wound. He was pronounced dead by EMS, police said.

During the course of their investigation, officers learned there was an altercation between two men, when one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other in the neck.

Investigators said the suspect fled the scene but witnesses were able to provide HPD with his identity.

Police said a search is currently underway for that suspect.