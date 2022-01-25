LIVE: HISD, local officials to introduce law to protect students from potential sex crime activities around Texas schools

HOUSTON – The superintendent of Houston Independent School District will be joined by several law enforcement agencies and local officials to introduce the “No Trafficking Zone” law, creating a 1,000 foot no trafficking zone around all schools in Texas.

The law will help protect students and elevate penalties for any activity related to sex crimes against children on school campuses or at any school-related event, according to a release. The law resulted from the Senate Bill 1831 with a 100% bipartisan support in both chambers of the Texas Legislature.

According to a release, 60% of trafficking victims report being introduced to or groomed or solicited at schools. The goal is to educate the public surrounding the new law and the need to safeguard children while in schools or at school related activities.

KPRC 2 will livestream the event at 11 a.m. in the video player above.