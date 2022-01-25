Conroe ISD high school science teacher arrested, accused of having inappropriate relationship with student

Bonnie Guess Mazock, 36, has been charged with indecency with a child.

CONROE, Texas – A science teacher at a Conroe Independent School District high school has been arrested and charged for having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Bonnie Guess Mazock, 36, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with indecency with a child.

On Jan. 12, detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into allegations of an inappropriate relationship between Mazock and one of her students.

Based on information obtained from the alleged victim’s family and friends, investigators felt they had enough evidence to move forward with charges.

Oak Ridge High School Principal AJ LiVecchi sent a letter to parents and guardians about the matter.

“Over the next few days, you will likely see and hear news reports regarding our school. I wanted you to hear directly from me accurate information about what has happened,” the letter opened. It went on to read, “I want to assure you that Oak Ridge High School and Conroe ISD are committed to providing a safe learning environment for your children.”

Also in the letter, LiVecchi confirmed that Mazock, who was hired at the high school on Aug. 3, 2021, has been placed on administrative leave.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800, or to remain anonymous, contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.