VIDEO: Houston stars in ‘Top Chef’ season 19 trailer

Houston is selected to become the next destination for "Top Chef" season 19.

HOUSTON – The trailer for the latest “Top Chef” season is out and all the flavors of Houston appear to be part of season 19.

The two-minute, 34-second clip shows man Houston-area food-driven locations, including Houston Farmer’s Market, Hong Kong Market and the Gulf Coast.

Impressive views of Houston’s iconic skyline, the We Heart Houston sign, the Houston Museum of Natural Science and Space Center Houston are part of the trailer.

From what we could gather from the trailer, signature Houston dishes like brisket and collard greens will be part of challenges on the show. That’s kind of expected, but in the unexpected category are NASA space food concoctions, which were also mentioned.

Watch the trailer here.

“Top Chef” premieres March 3 on Bravo.

