Massive fire damages apartments in north Houston, officials say

HOUSTON – A massive fire forced residents out of their homes at a north Houston apartment complex Sunday.

The fire broke out at Timbers of Cranbrook located in the 14000 block of Ella Boulevard around 8:15 p.m.

At least one building has significant damage. There are no reports of injuries to residents or firefighters.

Firefighters said it took them about 90 minutes to get the blaze under control. Little York Fire Department requested backup from Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we learn more.