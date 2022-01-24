‘I will bring every single gun loaded’: Virginia mother arrested after threatening school officials during mask mandate meeting, reports say

A Virginia woman has been charged after she appeared to threaten school board officials while they met to vote on whether to lift a mask requirement.

The woman, Amelia King, 42, is accused of making an oral threat on school property after she was cut off during a public comment section of the Page County public school board meeting Thursday, the Luray Police Department said in a statement.

“All right. No mask mandates,” King told board members after her three-minute comment period ended. “My children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on. That’s not happening, and I will bring every single gun loaded and ready.”

When a board member again cut off King, noting that three minutes is a policy, she said: “I’ll see y’all on Monday.

Click here to read NBC News’ full report.