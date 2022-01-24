49º

‘I will bring every single gun loaded’: Virginia mother arrested after threatening school officials during mask mandate meeting, reports say

Amelia King, 42, was arrested Friday and accused of making an oral threat on school property.

Tim Stelloh, NBC News

A Virginia woman has been charged after she appeared to threaten school board officials while they met to vote on whether to lift a mask requirement.

The woman, Amelia King, 42, is accused of making an oral threat on school property after she was cut off during a public comment section of the Page County public school board meeting Thursday, the Luray Police Department said in a statement.

“All right. No mask mandates,” King told board members after her three-minute comment period ended. “My children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on. That’s not happening, and I will bring every single gun loaded and ready.”

When a board member again cut off King, noting that three minutes is a policy, she said: “I’ll see y’all on Monday.

