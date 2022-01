HOUSTON – A 3-year-old boy died after he was found unresponsive in a pool at a northwest Harris County home Sunday afternoon, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies arrived at the home in the 19500 block of West Stone Caldwell Drive in Cypress at around 1 p.m.

The boy was transported to an area hospital where he died, Gonzalez said.

Investigators are en route to the scene.

