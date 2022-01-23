AAA independent tow truck driver killed in hit-and-run on HWY 290 in NW Houston, company confirms

HOUSTON – A tow truck operator was hit and killed while helping a stranded driver on the side of Highway 290 near Pinemont in northwest Houston on Saturday morning.

According to a spokesperson from AAA, one of their independent operators was hit around 2 a.m. as he stood on the highway, loading the stranded driver’s vehicle onto his tow truck.

Law enforcement officers said the driver that hit the operator left the scene immediately afterward. Authorities have not released any information on that person.

The stranded driver was not injured during the incident.

AAA released the following statement, saying in part:

“Deaths like these can be avoided if drivers slow down and move over to give tow truck operators the room they need to work safely. We can’t stress enough how important it is for drivers to pay attention so they have time to change lanes when they see AAA, an emergency responder, or simply anybody stopped along the side of the road.”