Texas DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas killed in tragic accident near the US-Mexico border, officials announce

U.S. Marine vet, Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in tragic accident near US-Mexico border, Texas DPS says

MAVERICK COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety said Saturday that Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in a vehicle accident while conducting “tactical operations” near the U.S.-Mexico border in Maverick County.

According to information released by DPS, Salas was part of a Special Operations Group working jointly with the US Border Patrol BORTAC near Eagle Pass on Friday, Jan. 21.

Authorities have not released specific details of what happened during the operation but did say that around 7:30 p.m., Salas was transported by local emergency workers to the Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center before he was airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio.

The 37-year-old was pronounced dead just after 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22. He died surrounded by his loved ones, according to DPS officials.

Salas joined the department back in 2013 and was stationed in El Paso. He was a state trooper before his promotion to special agent within the Criminal Investigations Divison. Prior to that, Salas served in the United States Marine Corps.

Texas elected officials released the following statements Saturday:

Gov. Greg Abbott |

“I am saddened to hear that DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in a horrific vehicle accident in the line of duty in Eagle Pass. This tragedy is a somber reminder of the selfless sacrifices our law enforcement make as they work to keep us safe. I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for Agent Salas’ family as they grieve this unimaginable loss.”

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick |

“Please join Jan and me in prayer for Special Agent Anthony Salas and his family, after he was killed in an accident while working on the border. Texans know that our law enforcement officers deal with ever-present danger, every single day, to keep Texas communities safe. This is a somber reminder of that fact.

“President Biden’s open border policy and refusal to even admit there is a crisis on the border puts law enforcement lives at risk every day.”