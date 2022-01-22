Man struck, killed by oncoming driver while walking on NW Freeway, police say

HOUSTON – A man was found dead in the middle of Northwest Freeway after police said he was hit by an oncoming driver.

According to police, officers responded to a crash at around 2 a.m. early Saturday morning.

Police said they believe the man was walking on the highway before he was hit.

Crews towed away a damaged vehicle, but it was unknown if it belonged to the man that was hit.

The driver that allegedly hit the man had left the scene, according to police.

All mainlanes of U.S. 290 are open after crews closed off the highway to investigate the incident.