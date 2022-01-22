Man shot to death near N. Houston convenience store; Suspect still on the run, HPD says

HOUSTON – Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in north Houston Friday night.

Authorities say the victim’s body was found near a convenience store located in the 5700 block of the North Freeway around 6 p.m. on Friday.

According to Houston police, the victim was outside with a group of men before getting into an argument with an unidentified man.

“One of the males produced a weapon and shot the victim,” said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect reportedly fled north on Werner Street.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call HPD at (713) 308-3600.