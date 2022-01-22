Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher announces $142.5M in funding for Port of Houston

HOUSTON – Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher announced Thursday that the Port of Houston will receive $142,515,000 in new funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

The money will be used to modernize the Barbour’s Cut Channel, one of the leading container-handling terminals in the Gulf of Mexico.

“I am thrilled the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will award $142,515,000 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) to the Port of Houston,” said Fletcher. “This investment in the Port of Houston will strengthen our nation’s largest port for waterborne tonnage, providing increased cargo handling efficiency and capacity, allowing for bigger ships and more cargo to pass through the channel, and ensuring the Port of Houston remains a strategic gateway for trade. I was glad to vote for the IIJA to fund critical projects in our region such as this one, so that Houston remains a leader in trade and our country’s supply chain can recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Officials said the construction of the Barbour’s Cut Channel will help deepen and widen the Houston Ship Channel. Also, the Port of Houston is the only Texas port to receive this funding.

“This federal funding is essential to keep Project 11 on track and bring to fruition a safer, faster, and cleaner ship channel for all users,” said Port Houston Executive Director Roger Guenter. “This investment and continued partnership with the USACE will enable our ship channel to keep leading the way in supply chain efficiencies and meet the demands of new markets and supply chains. Thank you to all those involved in bringing these funds back to Houston.”