Rabbi from N. Texas synagogue gives insight on hostage situation, man responsible for terror attack

The hostage situation that unfolded this past weekend at a North Texas synagogue is at the center of a new message from the Anti-Defamation League.

As part of its “Fighting Hate From Home” series, officials from the organization held a public webinar with Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Cytron-Walker led three of his congregants to make a daring escape from Malik Faisal Akram, the man who held them hostage at the synagogue in Colleyville.

The Rabbi said there were no initial red flags when Akram came to Congregation Beth Israel on Saturday claiming he needed shelter.

“He was calm. He was appreciative. He was able to talk to me throughout, look me in the eye,” Cytron-Walker said.

The rabbi opened the door, let him in and the two engaged in conversation as they walked to the kitchen to get some hot tea.

Things took a turn when Akram claimed he had a bomb and began making comments about Jewish people ruling the world.

Cytron-Walker said Akram later told him he targeted his place of worship because he thought it was the closest synagogue to where federal prisoner Aafia Siddiqui was being held. Akram reportedly demanded for Siddiqui’s release while inside the building.

Federal agents rushed in, killing Akram after the tense 11-hour standoff.

“One of the pieces that we’re going to have to get past is that sense of fear,” the Rabbi said. “It’s going to be one step at a time for us. We are doing the best we can to heal.”

A warning provided by the Anti-Defamation League and the FBI stated that attacks on Jewish people are on the rise.

As part of its “Fighting Hate From Home” series, the ADL held a free public webinar with FBI Director Christopher Wray whose teams played a key role in the hostage crisis.

“Leadership in all 56 of the FBI’s field offices should be working in their areas with faith communities to build trusted relationships,” Wray said.