Man shoots brother several times with rifle outside Spring Branch home after fight at bar, police say

HOUSTON – A man is accused of shooting his brother several times with a rifle outside a Spring Branch home early Wednesday following a fight at a bar, Houston police said.

Anderzon Giron, 32, was charged with aggravated assault for shooting his brother, Hector Giron, 38, in the 8300 block of Varner Road.

The brothers were having drinks at the bar, where at some point, Anderzon reportedly became aggressive and belligerent before he and Hector were asked to leave, police said.

When Hector and a friend arrived at his home shortly after 3 a.m., Anderzon was waiting for him outside with a rifle and pointed it towards his brother, police said. He allegedly fired at Hector several times, hitting him in the abdomen and buttocks.

According to police, Hector’s friend took the weapon away from Anderzon until officers arrived at the home and took Anderzon into custody.

Hector was taken to an area hospital by paramedics where he was expected to survive.