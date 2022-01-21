Man dies after being shot multiple times with rifle outside apartment complex, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect who they say shot and killed a man outside of an apartment complex near the North Freeway on Wednesday night.

Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division Sgt. Michael Arrington said the shooting happened around 9:55 p.m. on a service road located in the 500 block of E. Burress Street behind 5135 North Freeway.

The victim, who police say was a Black man in his mid-30s to mid-40s, was reportedly shot as soon as he pulled into a parking space outside the complex.

The suspected shooter was said to have opened fire, using a rifle, directly through the victim’s passenger-side window.

A resident who was inside the apartment building heard the gunshots and ran out to attempt CPR, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe the suspect fled in a black Chrysler or Impala sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.