HOUSTON – The greater Houston area is waking up to temperatures in the 30s.

People within the loop are waking up to dry and cold conditions. People in La Marque and south to Galveston are waking up to wet roads.

Early morning showers moved through the area.

This comes one day after TxDOT began pretreating overpasses with brine to prevent them from freezing.

