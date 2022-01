Fort Bend County Judge KP George held a press conference Jan. 21, 2022, to raise awareness of new elections process under SB1 and address mail ballot application discrepancies.

RICHMOND, Texas – Fort Bend County Judge KP George held a press conference Friday afternoon to raise awareness of the new election process following the passing of Senate Bill 1 and address concerns over mail ballot application discrepancies.

The judge was joined by Fort Bend County Elections Administrator John Oldham, Rep. Ron Reynolds and several other county elected officials.

This story will be updated shortly.