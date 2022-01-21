Brian Laundrie wrote he was responsible for Gabby Petito’s death, FBI says

Brian Laundrie left behind writings showing his “responsibility” for the death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, whose disappearance last year launched a massive search from Utah to Florida, the FBI said Friday.

Federal investigators formally closed the book on the probe that ended with the discovery of the body of Petito, a 22-year-old social media influencer, on Sept. 19 in Wyoming.

Laundrie’s body was found in Florida on Oct. 20.

“All logical investigative steps have been concluded in this case,” FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a statement.

Read more on NBC News here.