Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Austin girl believed to have been abducted

An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday night for a 14-year-old Hillary Salcedo from Austin who police said was abducted by a 28-year-old Hector Avila.

AUSTIN – The Austin Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old girl they believe was abducted by a 28-year-old man.

Hillary Salcedo was last seen in Austin, Texas. She is 5′4″ tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has red hair, black eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and a red shirt.

Police said she is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Authorities are looking for Hector Avila in connection with the teen’s abduction. Avila is described as a Hispanic man who’s 4′9″ inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and has multiple tattoos on his shoulder.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Salcedo or Avila is urged to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-6880.