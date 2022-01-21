53 gallons of liquid meth, valued at $600K, seized from Waller County home, deputies say

HOUSTON – Approximately 53 gallons of liquid meth have been seized from a Waller County home during a drug bust Monday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office.

The county’s K-9 deputies and partners were sent to the home, address not known, to assist federal and other agencies after they received a tip about a possible storage location having a bulk of narcotics.

Deputies said during the search of the property, $600,000 worth of liquid methamphetamine was seized, which once cooked can make over 200 kilos of crystal meth.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details have been released. Photos of the scene are not being released per the investigating agency’s request.