2 men shot during home invasion in east Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they said two men were shot during a home invasion in east Houston.

Officers were called to the shooting that happened in the 7100 block of Avenue Q around 3:10 a.m.

Police said in all, two people had to be transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and had CPR performed on them. According to investigators, one of the victims was shot in the head and the other was shot in the chest during the home invasion. They are currently undergoing surgery, officers said. A third man was assaulted, however, he was not shot. All of the victims are related, investigators said.

Four to five suspects were involved in the incident and officers said none of them have been caught. Police said they are unsure if those suspects fled the scene by foot or in a vehicle.

Officers are working to find out exactly what happened and any suspect information.