2 family members found dead after apparent murder-suicide in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Homicide detectives are investigating two different locations tied to the possible murder-suicide of two men in southeast Houston.

Officers with the Houston Police Department found the body of one man in the 5600 block of Doulton Drive, while the second man’s body was found nearby in the 7600 block of MLK Blvd shortly before noon.

Police are not sure what happened or who shot whom, but investigators believe the two men were related, possibly an uncle and a nephew.