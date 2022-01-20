Vigil held for 19-year-old man shot and killed outside Whataburger

HOUSTON – Family members gathered at a candlelight vigil on Wednesday evening to remember Daniel Thompson.

Houston Police said Daniel, 19, was shot and killed by Darius Sims, 27, following an altercation in the parking lot outside a Whataburger off Northwest Freeway on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said when Sims fired at one of Daniel’s family members, the family member returned fire and hit Sims in the leg.

According to police, the suspect fled but was later located at a hospital. He was treated, released and then transported to jail, HPD said.

Charles Thompson, Daniel’s dad, said Daniel worked at the restaurant but was not working at the time of the shooting.

“Daniel was a, I want to say he was a track star,” Charles Thompson said. “Graduated at Cy-Ridge High School. He was scheduled to go into the military sometime this month.”

The vigil for Daniel was held in the parking lot by the restaurant.

“It’s going to be hard because he was always fun to have around and always goofy, making everyone laugh,” said Amreena Ali, who told KPRC2 she worked with Daniel.

At the vigil, candles were placed by a cross as some hugged and others cried.

“It was really heartbreaking but at the same time, just gotta fight for peace,” said Jonathan Thompson, Daniel’s brother.

Sims is now charged with murder, police said. At last check, the suspect was still behind bars.