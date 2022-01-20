Tips on how to manage worker burnout without quitting your job

In the video above, we show you some healthy ways of dealing with worker burnout that does not involve quitting your job

In the second half of 2021, 20 million people left their jobs, according to the Labor Department.

What it boils down to, according to The Menninger Clinic, is there’s a mental health crisis running parallel to the COVID pandemic, and people are looking for drastic ways to improve their quality of life.

Symptoms of burnout include feeling tired, irritated, cynical, frustrated, and particularly impatient.

It’s being dubbed “the great resignation.” And even though you may hear about this happening a lot among healthcare workers, it has its grips in almost every industry.

“Think about people who work in grocery stores or other industries that are retail-focused, they’re having to constantly manage people wearing their mask, and fitting in with the policy of the store, and really having to interact with people on a regular basis because they can’t work from home. That is something that really begins to wear on people,” said psychologist Kerry Horrell with The Menninger Clinic.

Horrell said the pandemic is to blame because it has required employees to stretch in unprecedented ways, sometimes picking pick up slack from coworkers who are sick or quitting, and on top of changing childcare scenarios.

One study from UTMB said more women are turning to psychiatric drugs, in part, because of these new demands.

“Being asked in their jobs and their family lives to be stretched in ways that are not normal, and there’s always been this sort of perspective that ‘it’ll only be for a while or it’s only because of the pandemic.’ And as we’re approaching two years of this, it’s starting to really impact peoples’ ability to maintain such a pace,” Horrell said.

Recommendations for dealing with burnout without quitting your job:

Set limits working from home: Don’t work after hours, including checking emails

Take vacation time that’s allotted

Make time for happy hours or lunch with coworkers to connect

Share when you’re struggling and tell employers when you’re at your limit

For employers:

“Having some level of appreciation and letting your workers know that, ‘we know this is hard.’ That can go miles. This can look like allowing flexibility when possible, allowing for people to be able to work from home, or be able to come in -- allowing flexibility when possible,” Horrell said.

Prioritize self-care:

Exercise, stay hydrated, meditate and sleep

Not just once or twice, but make self-care a priority every day.

You may also need to find a therapist. It can be intimidating, if not plain difficult to find a therapist who is a match for your emotional and financial needs.

Listen to Horrell’s tips to find the right therapist for you here: