Cold case reopens decade later for missing man from Mission Bend area

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public concerning the whereabouts of a missing Mission Bend man, Derrick Wayne Daniels.

HOUSTON – After a decade, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office has reopened the cold case of a missing Mission Bend man on Thursday.

Derrick Wayne Daniels was reported missing by his family 10 years ago. The sheriff’s office decided to reopen on the 10th anniversary of this case and the family has been made aware.

Daniels was 39 years old when he was last seen by a friend the morning of Jan. 4, 2021, in the 15000 block of Lynford Crest in the Mission Bend area. Deputies said Daniels left his residence that day and never returned.

He is described as a Black male, 5′10″ or 5′11″ in height and weighing 200 to 220 pounds, with scars on his chin and hairline. Daniels would be 49 years old this year.

Anyone with information regarding this cold case or any other case is asked to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 281-341-4686, or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers, Inc. at 281-342-8477.