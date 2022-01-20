Bush Airport experiencing flight delays due to severe thunderstorms, FAA says

HOUSTON – Due to severe thunderstorms, George Bush Intercontinental Airport has experienced arriving and departing flight delays Wednesday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The airport’s Traffic Management Program is in effect, causing the flights to be delayed an average of one hour and several minutes.

IAH tweeted the following:

We have thunderstorms in our area ⛈ please check with your airline for flight status or visit our website https://t.co/9gZJSkXIjn ✈️ Delays are possible due to the weather in our area. pic.twitter.com/tTF2kbEy0v — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) January 19, 2022

