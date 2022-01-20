74º

Bush Airport experiencing flight delays due to severe thunderstorms, FAA says

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – Due to severe thunderstorms, George Bush Intercontinental Airport has experienced arriving and departing flight delays Wednesday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The airport’s Traffic Management Program is in effect, causing the flights to be delayed an average of one hour and several minutes.

IAH tweeted the following:

Click here to check with your airline to determine if your flight is affected.

