$8.2M in American Rescue Plan funds to be directed toward Texas health care workforce

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, $8.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds has been awarded to support the health care workforce in Texas.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, announced on Thursday that the funding will pay for evidence-informed programs and practices and training in an effort to reduce burnout and promote mental health and wellness among the health care workforce.
According to a news release from the Department of Health and Human Services, funding for the programs aims to improve the retention of health care workers and help respond to the nation’s critical staffing needs.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, there has been an increase in depression and anxiety among health care workers due to the physical and emotional demands of their vital role of treating patients during a pandemic, the release said.
According to the release, multi-year awards will support proven strategies for health care providers, academic institutions, and other recipients to reduce burnout and build resiliency.
The $8.2 million was secured through the Biden-Harris Administration’s American Rescue Plan, and will be disbursed to four grantees in Texas.
Per the release, the Health Resources and Services Administration is making these awards through the following programs:
- Health and Public Safety Workforce Resiliency Training Program – Health Resources and Services Administration is awarding $8,179,484 to four Texas grantees to support tailored evidence-informed training development within health profession and nursing training activities. This curriculum will help reduce burnout and promote resilience among health care students, residents, health care professionals, paraprofessionals, trainees and public safety officers, such as firefighters, law enforcement officers, and ambulance crew members.
- Health and Public Safety Workforce Resiliency Technical Assistance Center – Health Resources and Services Administration is awarding $6 million to George Washington University to provide tailored training and technical assistance to the awardees.