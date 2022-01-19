Student shot 3 times by teen at Florida high school after fight over girl, officials say

A 16-year-old Florida high school student was taken into custody Wednesday morning after reportedly shooting an 18-year-old student three time

SANFORD, Fla. – A 16-year-old Florida high school student was taken into custody Wednesday morning after reportedly shooting an 18-year-old student three times, according to KPRC 2′s sister station News 6.

The shooting, which stemmed from a fight over a girl, was reported just before noon inside the Seminole High School.

Sanford Police Department said the victim was shot once in the wrist and in each leg. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and listed in stable condition. The teen suspect was taken into custody.

“This incident that occurred today is one that we prepare for — we hope it never happens,” Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith told News 6. “We’re grateful that there was no loss of life today.”

It is not clear how the student got the gun onto campus.

Ad

Police said the investigation is ongoing and charges against the shooter are pending.