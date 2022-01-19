Judge Hidalgo responds to rise in rejected mail ballot applications

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will respond to the rise in rejected mail ballot applications and plan to call for a Federal Voting Rights Legislation.

Hidalgo will make her announcement Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. to respond to voter registration and mail-in voting in Texas. She blames the Texas voting bill, SB 1, for the recent increase in rejected mail-in ballots.

Texas Secretary of State’s Office stated Tuesday that it is experiencing a paper shortage that will limit the number of voter registration cards available for the Houston League of Women Voters to use at naturalization events to 50, compared to 3,500 allocated in previous years, according to a release.

The judge will also announce her new plan for jury assembly downtown.

