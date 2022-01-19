Driver crashes into guardrail on North Loop, passenger killed on impact: HPD

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a possible DWI crash that left one passenger dead Wednesday.

It happened on the North Loop at 610 West and McCarty Street around 1:45 a.m.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they located an SUV that had crashed into a guardrail, causing it to flip multiple times. The male passenger of the vehicle was ejected during the rollover crash and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators said the driver, who was going at a high rate of speed prior to the crash, was transported to an area hospital.

Officers said they noticed a smell of alcohol coming from the driver, who may have been driving while intoxicated.

According to investigators, it doesn’t appear the passenger was wearing a seatbelt during the time of the crash.