1 man killed, another injured during shooting at Whataburger parking lot in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – One person was killed and another was injured during a shooting outside a Whataburger restaurant in northwest Houston Tuesday afternoon, Houston police said.

Officers with the Houston Police Departments responded to reports of a shooting outside a restaurant located in the 13200 block of the Northwest Freeway around 12:03 p.m.

Investigators said about a dozen shots were fired during an exchange of gunfire, and one man was found shot to death.

During the investigation, police said a second man arrived at the emergency room of a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said they talked to the man and determined he was also shot outside of the restaurant.

A third man was detained at the scene, according to investigators.

“As far as who’s the victim and who’s the suspect, at this point, we just don’t know. It’s a very complicated scene and we just started the investigation,” said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.

Police are talking to witnesses and looking for surveillance video.