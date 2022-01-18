Watch live: Hobby airport to unveil new airline, new features for future passengers

HOUSTON – Hobby Airport will unveil its new airline Tuesday that will help its passengers with popular destinations around the U.S and Mexico, according to a release.

The new carrier will feature three nonstop routes, which will include a popular destination.

During the reveal, the airline’s VP of International Sales and Global Development will announce the domestic and international destinations and why the carrier has chosen Houston to expand its network of services.

The event begins at 10:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed in the video player above.