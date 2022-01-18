Houston ISD campuses, offices closed Tuesday due to rise in COVID-19 cases, district says

Push for HISD students to return to virtual learning

HOUSTON – Houston ISD announced there would be no classes for students Tuesday.

The district said Tuesday is Attendance Mitigation Day and staff should not report to work unless requested by a supervisor.

According to HISD officials, the reason for this decision is due to the rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the community.

Last week, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo raised the COVID-19 threat level to red, which is the highest and most severe level.

Students and staff are to return to school on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

“At HISD, we will continue to follow our Ready, Set, Go protocols for the safety of our students and staff,” the district’s website said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and send updates as necessary.”