Man hospitalized after fire engulfs home, Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office says

The origin and cause of the fire is unknown but an investigation is ongoing

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

House fire in north Houston (Image courtesy of the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – One man was injured in a house fire in north Harris county Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Firefighters responded before 12:30 p.m. to the 4800 block of Otterbury Drive, near Aldine Mail Route Road and Mac Naughton Drive.

There they found two homes burning. Fire crews pulled one man from his house. Paramedics were administering CPR to the man when he was transported from the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The origin and cause of the fire is unknown but an investigation is ongoing, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said.

