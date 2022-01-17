Deputy sustains possible self-inflicted gunshot wound during argument with boyfriend, an HFD firefighter: Authorities

An investigation is underway after an off-duty Harris County sheriff’s deputy sustained a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after an off-duty Harris County sheriff’s deputy sustained a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound during an argument with her boyfriend, authorities said.

It happened on Monday morning around 12:45 a.m.

According to the Houston Police Department, a couple went to a local bar called Kung Fu Salon Sunday evening. When they left in a truck, the two allegedly got into some type of an argument.

Police said the woman, who is a HCSO deputy, suffered a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound. The boyfriend, who is reportedly a HFD firefighter, pulled over in front of the Houston Fire Department - Station 6 located at 3402 Washington Ave.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the deputy is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

“Please keep her and her family in your prayers,” Gonzalez said in a tweet.

Ad

According to HPD, this is all preliminary information. KPRC 2′s Brittany Jeffers will keep checking in with investigators to provide any updates on this shooting.