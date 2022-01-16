2-year-old child struck by vehicle after wandering off from west Houston home, police say

A 2-year-old boy was struck by an oncoming black vehicle early Sunday. Authorities are still investigating.

HOUSTON – A 2-year-old child was struck by a car after wandering off from his west Houston home early Sunday, according to police.

Police said the child was reported missing in the 13800 block of Overbrook Drive at around 3:45 a.m.

At the same time, they received a report of an auto-pedestrian crash in the 13800 block of Westheimer, not far from the child’s home.

The child was taken by a medical helicopter to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The driver that struck the child stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.